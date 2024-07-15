GREAT MOMENTS IN INTERVIEW PREP: Watch: Joe Biden Is Asked About His Inciteful ‘Bullseye’ Trump Comment, His Answer Just Doesn’t Cut It.

🚨Joe Biden has no remorse for targeting President Trump. His calls for unity were never genuine: Lester Holt: “You called President Trump ‘an existential threat’ and said it's time to put him “in the bullseye.’” Biden: “I didn't say ‘crosshairs.’” pic.twitter.com/Ly3cc5TYKt — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) July 15, 2024

This is a bit like Biden’s staff taking the Dark Brandon Internet meme seriously, and then sending the old man out in front of a background that looks like a Nuremburg Rally. Unless you’re a hyper-online political junky who has followed the DNC-MSM’s unceasing attacks on Sarah Palin in 2011, would you even know or care why Biden is splitting this hair?

Naturally of course, Holt never punched back when Biden claimed he’s never used heated rhetoric when referring to Trump:

Biden falsely claims he has never engaged in inflammatory rhetoric against Trump Here are some direct quotes from Biden attacking Trump: 3/22/18: ""If we were in high school, I'd take him [Trump] behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.'" 9/1/22: "Donald Trump and the MAGA… pic.twitter.com/FFJdFwGTZE — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 15, 2024

