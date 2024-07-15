EUROPE: All cars to be fitted with speed-limiting AI tech thanks to new EU rules.

The new gadget can, in some cases, slow the vehicle down for you if it catches you breaking the speed limit.

Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) systems became a legal requirement for motors across the EU as a law passed two years ago came into effect on July 7.

ISAs make use of AI, GPS data and even onboard cameras to assess your speed in real time as you drive along.

The system will then intervene if you go above the limit it has worked out for the road you are on.

For example, the system can assess things like road markings to determine whether you are in a 20mph or 30mph zone.

From there, there are three types of ISA which firms could opt to install, with each offering different levels of intervention.