QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED: Can Doug Mills’ photo of a bullet and President Trump be real? Yes. Here’s how…
The world was stunned by a picture by Doug Mills, a New York Times photographer, which appears to show a blurred trail of a bullet having passed President Trump or clipped his ear at a rally on Saturday.
Many will be asking themselves “Is it possible to take a picture of a bullet in flight?” The short answer is “Yes”, so there is no reason to assume Mills image is a fake.
Taking a photograph of a bullet has been done before, but typically it’s done in controlled circumstances – Sweedish photographer captured a picture of biathlete Hanna Öberg, using a Nikon Z 9 which shows the bullet leaving the muzzle of a rifle.
At 1/32,000sec, however, the ‘frozen bullet’ – despite some motion blur – is more or less visible for its shape….
