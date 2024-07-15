QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED: Can Doug Mills’ photo of a bullet and President Trump be real? Yes. Here’s how…

The world was stunned by a picture by Doug Mills, a New York Times photographer, which appears to show a blurred trail of a bullet having passed President Trump or clipped his ear at a rally on Saturday. Many will be asking themselves “Is it possible to take a picture of a bullet in flight?” The short answer is “Yes”, so there is no reason to assume Mills image is a fake.

Taking a photograph of a bullet has been done before, but typically it’s done in controlled circumstances – Sweedish photographer captured a picture of biathlete Hanna Öberg, using a Nikon Z 9 which shows the bullet leaving the muzzle of a rifle. Strand used a “spray and pray” approach with the camera’s 120fps stills mode and a shutter of 1/32,000sec, but it was still the result of a good amount of timing and practice getting to grips with the timing of the athlete’s firing so the bullet was fired while the image buffer had from to write to. At 1/32,000sec, however, the ‘frozen bullet’ – despite some motion blur – is more or less visible for its shape….

And while we’re on the subject of incredible photos: A Natural: Photographer Who Snapped Now Iconic Trump Rally Shot a Pulitzer Winner.