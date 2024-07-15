REPUBLICANS POUNCE: Our Awful News Media Is Worse Than You Can Imagine. “Now that the shock of Saturday’s attempted assassination of Donald Trump has worn off, the media wasted no time shifting the narrative to ‘Republicans Pounce!’ and, lucky you, I’ve collected a few of the most outrageous examples.”

Similarly, Newsweek and Politico were also quick to blame the victims:

And more “seizing” at the London Mirror yesterday: Trump supporters seize on Biden’s ‘Bullseye’ call as ‘coded message to shooter.’