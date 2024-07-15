July 15, 2024

THIS IS “THE BIG LIE” THAT BIDEN’S ENTIRE PRESIDENCY WAS PREDICATED ON:

Mike Allen knows it’s a lie. His readers know it’s a lie. He knows his readers know it’s a lie and his readers know he knows they know it’s a lie.

But it’s a comforting lie, so they repeat it.

Posted at 1:44 pm by Stephen Green