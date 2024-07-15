THIS IS “THE BIG LIE” THAT BIDEN’S ENTIRE PRESIDENCY WAS PREDICATED ON:

.@MikeAllen and @Axios take the opportunity of an assassination attempt on Donald Trump to repeat the Charlottesville lie in an effort to blame Trump for being shot. We've come to expect things like this from Allen and Axios. pic.twitter.com/m4qXHWEOan — Media Research Center (@theMRC) July 14, 2024

Mike Allen knows it’s a lie. His readers know it’s a lie. He knows his readers know it’s a lie and his readers know he knows they know it’s a lie.

But it’s a comforting lie, so they repeat it.