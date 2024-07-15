“THIS IS WHY WE DRILL”: Embarrassing Secret Service Response to Attempted Trump Assassination. “I spent a couple of years in my career with Broaddus Defense, a private company that helps clients prevent and prepare to respond to violent attacks. The Secret Service fumbled the response to the attempted assassination of President Trump yesterday, and every member of the assigned team and their superiors should be taken in front of a Senate committee and grilled during a session that is carried live by every single media platform. This event and the Secret Service’s response is why we drill.”

