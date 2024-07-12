REPORT: ‘Dozens’ Of Congressional Democrats Allegedly Preparing To Publicly Call On Joe Biden To Drop Out.

CBS News reports that potentially ‘dozens’ of Democratic lawmakers will issue statements calling on Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential election. The outlet states it may transpire within the next 48 hours.

UNITED STATES: CBS News reports that four Democratic sources say they 'expect dozens of Democratic lawmakers over the next 48 hours to issue statements calling for President Biden to step out of the race' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 12, 2024

Meanwhile, Ed Morrissey adds: Breaking from NYT: The $90 Million Shoe Just Dropped on Biden.

If the money’s disappearing, then Biden will have to get by on just small-donor contributions and the current $240 million cash-on-hand his campaign has. That would be enough to compete, but not enough to win even for a candidate with full compos mentis. This may be the biggest signal yet to Biden that he simply can’t stay on the ticket, but … will it matter to the Bidens at this point? Stay tuned.

