July 12, 2024

REPORT: ‘Dozens’ Of Congressional Democrats Allegedly Preparing To Publicly Call On Joe Biden To Drop Out.

CBS News reports that potentially ‘dozens’ of Democratic lawmakers will issue statements calling on Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential election.

The outlet states it may transpire within the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Ed Morrissey adds: Breaking from NYT: The $90 Million Shoe Just Dropped on Biden.

If the money’s disappearing, then Biden will have to get by on just small-donor contributions and the current $240 million cash-on-hand his campaign has. That would be enough to compete, but not enough to win even for a candidate with full compos mentis. This may be the biggest signal yet to Biden that he simply can’t stay on the ticket, but … will it matter to the Bidens at this point? Stay tuned. 

In the meantime, Biden-Trump, err, -Harris are still plugging away, looking for individual contributions:

 

Posted at 12:22 pm by Ed Driscoll