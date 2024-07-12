JIM TREACHER: At Least Biden Won’t Remember What Happened This Week.
Later he tried to explain what happened, which was even more baffling:
I’ll do my best to transcribe this gibberish:
“And the moo, the Putin piece, I was talking about Putin, and I said, ‘And now,’ at the very end, I said, ‘Here,’ I mean ‘Putin,’ I said, ‘Uh, no, I’m sorry, Zelenskyy.’ [DISCONCERTINGLY LONG PAUSE] And then I added five other names. Look, guys. The idea, anybody suggests that, that… we haven’t had an incredibly successful conference. How many times did you hear in that conference, I don’t, it sounds too self-serving, but other leaders, heads of state, in thanking me, saying, ‘The reason we’re together is because of Biden. Because Biden did the following.’ Look, folks. This is, uh… Well. Anyway.”
Well anyway indeed. Actually, that would be a great campaign slogan:
BIDEN 2024: WELL ANYWAY
Now, if you’re an older person or you know one, this behavior may be familiar. Sometimes a person’s mental filing system gets mixed up as he ages. All the information is still up there in the ol’ noggin, but things get misfiled. Jumbled. Mostly nouns. People, places, things. He knows what he wants to say, but he picks up the wrong name and attaches it to the wrong thing. It happens.
This can be understandable and even endearing in a loved one. It’s not very reassuring to a world that’s waiting to see how many marbles the president of the United States has left.
How well did this week go for Biden? It was a cornucopia of soundbites* for the opposition, from both Biden’s gaffes, and what his own party is now saying about him:
Truly amazing to realize there’s going to be a GOP ad this fall that does nothing but quote Dem Congressmen, Senators and George Clooney on the unfitness of their presidential candidate.
* And videos of reaction shots as well: Here’s Blinken, Austin and Sullivan Reacting to Biden Praising ‘Vice President Trump’ During Presser.
.@NATO leaders react to President Biden mistakenly introducing President Zelenskiy as "President Putin". pic.twitter.com/V8rNfpY3Sj
Here's Secretaries Blinken, Austin and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan when President Biden said, "Vice President Trump." pic.twitter.com/chvT7eRqvY
