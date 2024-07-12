JIM TREACHER: At Least Biden Won’t Remember What Happened This Week.

Later he tried to explain what happened, which was even more baffling:

I’ll do my best to transcribe this gibberish:

“And the moo, the Putin piece, I was talking about Putin, and I said, ‘And now,’ at the very end, I said, ‘Here,’ I mean ‘Putin,’ I said, ‘Uh, no, I’m sorry, Zelenskyy.’ [DISCONCERTINGLY LONG PAUSE] And then I added five other names. Look, guys. The idea, anybody suggests that, that… we haven’t had an incredibly successful conference. How many times did you hear in that conference, I don’t, it sounds too self-serving, but other leaders, heads of state, in thanking me, saying, ‘The reason we’re together is because of Biden. Because Biden did the following.’ Look, folks. This is, uh… Well. Anyway.”

Well anyway indeed. Actually, that would be a great campaign slogan:

BIDEN 2024: WELL ANYWAY

Now, if you’re an older person or you know one, this behavior may be familiar. Sometimes a person’s mental filing system gets mixed up as he ages. All the information is still up there in the ol’ noggin, but things get misfiled. Jumbled. Mostly nouns. People, places, things. He knows what he wants to say, but he picks up the wrong name and attaches it to the wrong thing. It happens.

This can be understandable and even endearing in a loved one. It’s not very reassuring to a world that’s waiting to see how many marbles the president of the United States has left.