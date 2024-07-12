ONE IS ALREADY RUNNING THE COUNTRY AND THE OTHER MIGHT SOON BE: Jill Biden’s grudge against Kamala Harris REVEALED: Power-hungry first lady’s grudge is so deep that the only thing worse than Joe stepping down is the VP replacing him.

The relationship between the two women – that began badly enough during that contentious battle for the presidential nomination – has only gone downhill from there.

Now, political insiders have told DailyMail.com that Democratic advisors are struggling to push past the powerful role that Jill Biden’s loathing of Harris, 59, is playing in Joe’s resistance to pass the mantle to his VP as pressure ratchets up for him to step down as presidential candidate and allow another Democrat tackle Donald Trump.

According to one former Democrat operative in Jill’s circle, the women’s long-seated animosity is ‘one hundred per cent’ part of Jill’s resistance to having her 81-year-old husband step aside.

Because the truth, according to a source who knows the First Couple well, is that Jill’s is now the only voice to which the 46th president listens.