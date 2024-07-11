KRUISER: NY Times: Biden Campaign Is ‘Quietly’ Looking Into Harris vs. Trump Polling. “There are various and sundry alternative Biden replacement theories, most of which are acid-trip fantastical. For any of them to have the slightest chance of being put into motion, the Democratic National Committee will have to give Madame Vice President a chance to fail. It’s a bit much to immediately leap to a scenario where the party that’s all in on diversity casts aside the historic first black and female VEEP.”