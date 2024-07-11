HMM: While Union Leaders Line Up for Biden, Trump Has Backing of the Rank and File.

Give President Biden the union elites, while President Trump takes the rank and file.

Mr. Biden met with the AFL-CIO union leaders Wednesday, repeating his boast that he’s the most pro-union President in American history. So you say, Mr. Biden, but we shall see.

In fact, while the liberal, left-wing union leaders are lining up for Mr. Biden, you can bet that Trump is going to take a record share of the rank and file.

Actually, the Teamsters president, Sean O’Brien, plans to speak at the Republican National Convention at Milwaukee next week.

He’s got 1.3 million members, and I’m going to guess Trump is going to win a big majority of that group.

Here’s what’s bothering the Teamsters and the rank and file of the other unions as well: Mr. Biden has created an affordability crisis for working families.