IT HAS DAWNED ON SOME THAT BIDEN NEVER LIKED BLACK PEOPLE — WHICH MAY EXPLAIN TRUMP’S BLACK VOTER BUMP:
Since everyone is discussing the young black girl in Joe Biden's audience that was passed and ignored as if she was invisible…
Here is a 5-minute video compilation of Joe Biden's racist behavior: pic.twitter.com/tSE0F6sOMr
— Free the World 🇺🇲🌏🦅 (@PatriotVerity) July 7, 2024
UPDATE:
Biden’s campaign got a radio station to edit out the president saying: “I have more Blacks in my administration than any other president, all other presidents combined, and in major positions, cabinet positions” https://t.co/WRJYnIDuvv
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) July 11, 2024