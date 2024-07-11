THIS DIDN’T EXACTLY REQUIRE TOP-NOTCH SPYCRAFT*: Foreign spies likely knew of Biden’s age-related decline, former NSA counterspy says.
*Yet was still beyond the intelligence-gathering abilities of American journalism.
