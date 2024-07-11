SCHADENFREUDE:

Good. We all warned them. We told them over and over he was senile and that it would blow up in their faces. They called us liars and went full-steam ahead. Now, they get to learn what consequences are. https://t.co/H2JfQTBkKl — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 10, 2024

What I’m waiting for is just one head to roll at any of the major news outlets for four years spent sitting on the biggest presidential news since Watergate.

I’ll be waiting a good, long while, it seems, because none of the major news outlets give a damn about their credibility.