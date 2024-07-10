LET’S: Biden Said to Judge His Performance at the NATO Summit. Let’s Do That. “Some might argue that Biden didn’t majorly flub his appearance at the NATO summit on Wednesday, but he didn’t help himself either. If you’re a Democrat who is concerned that Biden can’t handle the next few months of the campaign, his performance here doesn’t give you any reason to feel confident in him once again.”
