WHY WASN’T THIS NEWS TWO YEARS AGO, CHUCK? NBC host Chuck Todd makes explosive claim Biden cabinet secretary told him TWO YEARS ago that Joe ‘can’t run again.’

Today’s journalists as a class are the worst they’ve been in our country’s history but watching four years of their coverups come back to bite them — and the party they serve — has been a real joy.