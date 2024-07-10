July 11, 2024

SCHLICHTER PULLS NO PUNCHES:

I’m not sure which would give me more joy — seeing Biden forced out in an even more humiliating way than LBJ’s comparatively graceful 1968 exit or humiliated at the polls by Donald Trump — for all the reasons Kurt just listed.

But Biden isn’t just the worst president since Carter or maybe Buchanan, he’s almost certainly the worst person to serve as president, period.

Posted at 8:37 am by Stephen Green