SCHLICHTER PULLS NO PUNCHES:

Joe Biden was an asshole, and he’s still an asshole and he’s the worst president since at least Jimmy Carter if not,James Buchanan. He’s not a decent nice guy. He’s an idiot. He’s corrupt. He’s a pervert. And he’s a jerk. A narcissistic, selfish jerk, and he always has been. If… https://t.co/V09x10w4de — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 10, 2024

I’m not sure which would give me more joy — seeing Biden forced out in an even more humiliating way than LBJ’s comparatively graceful 1968 exit or humiliated at the polls by Donald Trump — for all the reasons Kurt just listed.

But Biden isn’t just the worst president since Carter or maybe Buchanan, he’s almost certainly the worst person to serve as president, period.