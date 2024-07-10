SO MUCH OF “SOCIAL” MEDIA IS JUST BOTS COPYING BOTS: How disinformation from a Russian AI spam farm ended up on top of Google search results. “Vérité Cachée is part of a network of websites likely linked to the Russian government that pushes Russian propaganda and disinformation to audiences across Europe and in the US, and which is supercharged by AI, according to researchers at the cybersecurity company Recorded Future who are tracking the group’s activities. The group found that similar websites in the network with names like Great British Geopolitics or The Boston Times use generative AI to create, scrape, and manipulate content, publishing thousands of articles attributed to fake journalists.”

On the other hand, are the fake journalists that much more dishonest than the real ones?