July 10, 2024

AND THE HITS JUST KEEP ON COMING: George Clooney calls on Biden to drop out of presidential race weeks after co-hosting fundraiser: ‘He cannot win.’

UPDATE:

Ed Morrissey adds, “The time for Clooney to speak up was in 2023, or 2022, when public evidence made Biden’s decline obvious to everyone. For that matter, why didn’t Clooney himself speak up after the fundraiser, or immediately after the debate? He’s part of the gaslighting brigade; he’s only speaking out now because it’s clear that the con has stopped working.”

