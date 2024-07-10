AND THE HITS JUST KEEP ON COMING: George Clooney calls on Biden to drop out of presidential race weeks after co-hosting fundraiser: ‘He cannot win.’

UPDATE:

FYI if Clooney is saying it, then Obama is actively working behind the scenes on it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 10, 2024

George Clooney is speaking for Barack Obama in telling Joe Biden to step aside. Period. The call is now coming from inside the house. This is the first time I've thought there was a chance Biden might not be the nominee. This is a major, major development. Clooney and… — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) July 10, 2024

Ed Morrissey adds, “The time for Clooney to speak up was in 2023, or 2022, when public evidence made Biden’s decline obvious to everyone. For that matter, why didn’t Clooney himself speak up after the fundraiser, or immediately after the debate? He’s part of the gaslighting brigade; he’s only speaking out now because it’s clear that the con has stopped working.”