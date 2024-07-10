RIDIN’ WITH BIDEN:

The Democrats’ ridin’ with Biden seems to me an optimal scenario for President Trump. Can Biden maintain the Democrats’ unhappy status quo? “It’s difficult to make predictions, especially about the future,” but I doubt it. They also serve who only stand and wait. The press stands and waits to jump into bed with Kamala, metaphorically speaking. That is one message I take from the — ah, somewhat late — awakening of CNN’s Jake Tapper in the brutal clip below. Along with the rest of the mainstream media, he’s trying to maintain his self-respect.

This is it. The search is over. Behold: The greatest CNN segment in history.pic.twitter.com/Zyx76IYz0G — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 9, 2024

Which is so odd — in mid-June, CNN was still acting as a party operatives with bylines pushing the “cheap fakes” and “deceptive editing” White House talking points whenever video emerged of the (p)resident acting just as we’ve seen during the debate and afterward.

Or as Oliver Wiseman writes at the Free Press: How ‘Misinformation’ Becomes Common Knowledge: “Every White House reporter, every fancy magazine profiler, they knew exactly what was going on with Joe Biden. They just didn’t think you, the reader, were ready to know. Also, did we mention the risk of getting yelled at by an intern? That’s hard. The Biden era has to be one of the least covered White Houses in modern history. Read the mainstream press, and you’d think Trump had been president these last four years.”