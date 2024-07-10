WHEN YOU’VE LOST NANCY PELOSI…: Nancy Pelosi suggests Joe Biden should reconsider staying in US presidential race.

Nancy Pelosi ignored Joe Biden’s claims that he was staying in the race to be the Democrats’ presidential candidate in 2024 and said time was “running short” for him to make that decision. The former Speaker of the House has not endorsed the US President as the party’s best option for beyond his current term. Ms Pelosi told Mr Biden’s favourite morning news show, MSNBC’s Morning Joe, that “it’s up to the President to decide if he is going to run. We’re all encouraging him to make that decision. Because time is running short.”

Apparently Nancy no long believes you have to reelect the president to find out what’s inside his skull.

In any case, as Bonchie writes at RedState: Nancy Pelosi’s Latest Comments on Biden’s Future Are Raising All Sorts of Eyebrows.

Regardless of the reason, everything seems to hinge on the president’s “big boy” press conference on Thursday. As RedState reported, Democrats have set Friday as the deadline to have Biden out of the race. If he flubs that presser despite how low the bar is already set, the rush to get him out of the race will be overwhelming. Pelosi seems to be hedging her bets, waiting to see how he performs. The fact that a major Democrat leader (who has been given the fake title “Speaker Emerita”) won’t just commit to Biden being the nominee at this stage is pretty incredible. The longer this festers, the lower the president’s chances of winning re-election become. That Pelosi and others know the stakes and are still not willing to speak with confidence about Biden’s future is telling. Something is up.

Put on your “big boy” trousers and stay tuned.

UPDATE: “Am I speaking English to you?”, Pelosi hisses at ABC’s Rachel Scott, in a rare attempt from the MSM of a hallway interview with a fellow Democrat. This clip would be played on a loop on CNN and MSNBC and would kick off nightly network news shows if a Republican said this to a black DNC-MSM journalist: