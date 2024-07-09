KINSLEY GAFFE: ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos Apologizes for Remark on Biden’s White House Chances.

George Stephanopoulos apologized Tuesday evening after being caught on camera quipping to a passerby that he didn’t think President Joe Biden “can serve four more years.:”

The exchange was captured on video by TMZ, and the person lobbing a query about Biden’s fortitude appeared to be working for the outlet. The person approached Stephanopoulos as he was walking, in workout clothes, on the streets of New York City.

“Earlier today I responded to a question from a passerby. I shouldn’t have,” Stephanopoulos said in a statement that was shared previously with both Puck News and TMZ. “George expressed his own point of view and not the position of ABC News,” the Disney news unit said in a separate statement.