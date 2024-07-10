KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: DOCTOR Jill Biden Has Always Been In Full Edith Wilson Mode. “If the power brokers in the Democratic National Committee really did think that Joe Biden would relinquish power and not run for a second term, they were obviously overlooking his wife. If she is feeling slighted, it’s only going to strengthen her resolve to keep her husband propped up in the Oval Office for as long as she can.”