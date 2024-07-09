I’M NOT BUYING THIS ONE: Clinton-Harris Ticket Polling Ahead of Biden. “One thousand registered, likely voters were asked last week who they would support if a presidential election were held today. Forty-three percent stated they would vote for President Trump and 42% said President Biden; 10% were undecided. In a separate question, the survey put President Trump against Vice President Kamala Harris, and this time, Trump trailed by one point, losing to Harris 42% to 41% with 12% undecided. The only other Democrat to earn support sufficient to defeat the 45th President was Hillary Clinton, who managed 43% of the hypothetical vote to President Trump’s 41%; undecideds in that scenario dropped back down to 10%.”

Hypothetical tickets always poll better than actual tickets.