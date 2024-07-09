DON’T GET COCKY:

Today, we're making six changes to our Electoral College Ratings. AZ: Toss Up to Lean R

GA: Toss Up to Lean R

MN: Likely D to Lean D#NE02: Likely D to Lean D

NH: Likely D to Lean D

NV: Toss Up to Lean R@amyewalter on the state of the race post-debate: https://t.co/AAoW23wKWC — Cook Political Report (@CookPolitical) July 9, 2024

More: “President Biden was narrowly trailing Donald Trump ahead of the June 27 debate. That gap has grown slightly larger since then. Given our closely-divided electorate, even a seemingly small two-point shift is significant.”