WOEING: Boeing deliveries drop 27% in June year-on-year.

The company handed over five 777 freighters, including two of the jets to Air China, confirming Reuters reports that widebody deliveries to China have resumed after being halted this spring due to a Chinese regulatory review.

Boeing also reported 11 orders in June for 777 freighters, the third-highest month ever for the model, out of a total of 14 gross orders for the month.

After adjustments to reflect the backlog, Boeing reported adjusted net orders for the month of a negative 104. The planemaker did not give a specific explanation.

That brought Boeing’s gross order total so far this year to 156. After removing cancellations and conversions, Boeing posted a net total of 115 orders since the start of 2024.