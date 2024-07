THE CALIFORNIA ASSEMBLY WANTS TO REGULATE HOMEWORK: That means they’ll regulate anything, up to and including the color of your underwear.

Assembly Member Pilar Schiavo says her bill–AB 2999–“definitely” doesn’t ban homework, but to watch her video she sure seems to believe her bill will move schools in that direction. Evidently, homework is causing students anxiety (and evidently that’s bad). We are doomed when these kids grow up and are in charge of our once-great civilization.