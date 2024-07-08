IT’S (D)IFFERENT WHEN THEY DO IT: New York Times Columnist Says What Other Leftists Are Thinking but Don’t Dare Say. “New York Times columnist John McWhorter has shown us this again recently by wishing someone would assassinate Donald Trump. Has he been arrested? Lost his job? Been publicly repudiated by his friends? Come on, man!”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.