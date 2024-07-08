NEWS YOU CAN USE: Urgent warning to change all of your logins NOW as hacker leaks 10BILLION passwords from dozens of popular websites.

‘Xmas came early this year,’ ObamaCare wrote on the forum.

‘I present to you a new rockyou2024 password list with over 9.9 billion passwords.’

The hacker added that they ‘also cracked some old ones with [their] new 4090,’ – a high-end Nvidia graphics card – containing ‘actual new real passwords from users.’

The file was released in a 45.6-gigabyte .zip archive using leaked records from sites like X (formerly Twitter), AdultFriendFinder, MyFitnessPal, LinkedIn and Adobe.

The top two impacted brands are Chinese-based companies that far surpass other online companies.

They include 1.5 billion from Tencent – a tech company that provides internet services – and 504 million from social media platform Weibo.