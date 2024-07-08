DANGEROUS ELIMINATIONIST RHETORIC. WE CAN AND MUST DO BETTER THAN THIS, TEAM BIDEN:

Old enough to remember when politicians talking about “targets” and the like were called extremists inciting violence https://t.co/3JsOubRd57

Flashback to January 2011: Sarah Palin’s ‘Crosshairs’ Ad Dominates Gabrielle Giffords Debate.

Crosshairs is a political phrase that emerged from Palin’s political action committee SarahPac that targeted congressional districts for the Tea Party campaign in the last election, including the district of Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.

Although Palin later denied she meant the graphic over the districts to look like a gun sight, it is part of the hunting lexicon that critics say she prefers.

Comedian Frank Conniff tweeted: “Hey, Sarah Palin, hows that hatey, killy, reloady, crosshairsy thing working out for ya?”

Facebook executive Randi Zuckerberg said many people on the social networking site are asking whether Sarah Palin is to blame.

According to Zuckerberg that is the #1 question on the social network behemoth following the Tucson shooting.

Like so much with Palin, the roots are on Facebook. On her Facebook page last year when she posted the a map of 20 congressional districts targeted by SarahPac, the headline of the map: “It’s time to take a stand.”

At the time Giffords reacted to the map in an interview on a cable news program.

“When people do that, they’ve got to realize there are consequences to that action,” Giffords said.