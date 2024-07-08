OUT ON A LIMB: Europe Doesn’t Want to Be Saved.
Keir Starmer is the new far-left prime minister, and oddly enough, his plan to release tens of thousands of criminals didn’t make it into the platform he ran on. Couple that with continued mass migration of Islamists, and you can guess how things are going to turn out long term. As bad as things have been in the United Kingdom over the last decade, the decline will accelerate.
Then there’s the French. After a surprise first round elevated the right-wing National Rally Party, the country’s far-left, from Emmanual Macron to the literal communists, colluded to win the second round. That included pushing hundreds of candidates to strategically drop out of their races to ensure the left wing held enough seats to form a coalition. French voters happily played along.
As in the UK, the results were predictable. Win or lose, there were going to be riots because that’s what European leftists do, with Palestinian flags marking the pro-migration messaging.
I wish I could say there’s hope for Western Europe, but the sad reality is that Europeans don’t want to be saved. These elections weren’t rigged. Voters chose this path, and now they are going to get the consequences good and hard.
Mark Steyn adds: Always the ‘Far Right’ Bridesmaid…
It is the same conundrum for Mme Le Pen and Geert Wilders: as unwinnable as French and Dutch cities are now, they will be even more unwinnable half-a-decade hence – when there will be even more “university students” like Mlle Bennani, and the establishment will still be urging us to unite even more unitedly against the scourge of hijab-grabbing.
So the “far right” will continue to make “historic gains” that are never quite historic enough. Because as I wrote on Friday our rulers have decided that no changes to anything that matters can be permitted.
Many years ago, the late Martin Amis put my demographic thesis to the then British prime minister:
When I interviewed Tony Blair earlier this year I asked him if continental demographics had yet become ‘a European conversation’. He said: ‘It’s a subterranean conversation.’ And we know what that means. The ethos of relativism finds the demographic question so saturated in revulsions that it is rendered undiscussable.
And, like that BBC reporter on the streets of Saint-Denis, that’s how they intend to keep it.
Flashback: “Labour wanted mass immigration to make UK more multicultural, says former adviser. Labour threw open Britain’s borders to mass immigration to help socially engineer a ‘truly multicultural’ country, a former Government adviser has revealed.”
UPDATE: French Election Upset Should Remind Republicans They Can’t Afford To Be Complacent.