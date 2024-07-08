NOW HE TELLS US?

Kevin McCarthy just disclosed Jill Biden was in meetings with him while he was Speaker. This is chilling

More:

When special counsel Robert K. Hur concluded in a February report that President Biden should not be prosecuted for mishandling classified documents in part because a jury would view the president as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” Biden and his aides hit back hard.

The 81-year-old president called an impromptu news conference where he angrily denied that he was forgetful. “I’m well-meaning, and I’m an elderly man and I know what the hell I’m doing. … My memory is fine. Take a look at what I’ve done since I’ve become president,” Biden shot back.

But at the same news conference — about 12 minutes long — after discussing the complexities of the current state of the Israel-Gaza war, Biden referred to President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi, the leader of Egypt, as the president of Mexico. That followed a week in which Biden described contacts he’d had as president with former German chancellor Helmut Kohl, who died in 2017, and former French president François Mitterrand, who died in 1996.

The president’s aides and allies then went on a blitz to showcase people who had vouched for the president’s fitness, including former Republican House speaker Kevin McCarthy.