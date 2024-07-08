CHINA IS ASSHOE: The Case Of The Fake Filipino. “This story has a little bit of everything: Fake identities, forged passports, human trafficking, shadowy gambling associates and communist infiltrators. But mostly it’s about small Philippines town mayor Alice Guo, who actually seems to be Guo Hua Ping, a Chinese national with ties to the CCP.”
