July 9, 2024

CHINA IS ASSHOE: The Case Of The Fake Filipino. “This story has a little bit of everything: Fake identities, forged passports, human trafficking, shadowy gambling associates and communist infiltrators. But mostly it’s about small Philippines town mayor Alice Guo, who actually seems to be Guo Hua Ping, a Chinese national with ties to the CCP.”

Posted at 9:37 am by Stephen Green