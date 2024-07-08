“A LITTLE RESPECT HERE, PLEASE.”
Truly incredible clip.
Jean-Pierre is asked over and over again why a Parkinson’s expert visited the White House multiple times.
She says she can’t answer for “security” and “privacy” reasons.
Literally the worst press secretary ever.
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 8, 2024
The White House really needs a top-notch Press Secretary right now but the Cabal preferred the DEI hire.
