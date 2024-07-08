July 8, 2024

BIDEN CAMPAIGN COLLAPSE TRACKER: The Senate Knives Come Out for Caesar. “Day Four is another big one for my Biden Campaign Collapse Tracker series, after what I’m calling the Long Holiday Weekend of Bad News That Wouldn’t Quit. The name doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, I know — like Presidentish Joe Biden trying to read aloud a Dick & Jane book to a kindergarten class after 4 p.m.”

Posted at 11:09 am by Stephen Green