KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: The DNC’s Trump Derangement Syndrome Has Been the Problem All Along. “The once precise Democratic National Committee has been caught up in the Trump Derangement Syndrome fugue state along with the rank and file Dems, and that’s how we got here. I was stunned when Biden announced that he would seek reelection. The DNC of old would have headed that off long before it got to the pass.”