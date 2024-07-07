SECOND LOCAL RADIO HOST SAYS HE WAS GIVEN QUESTIONS AHEAD OF BIDEN INTERVIEW:
“Yes, I was given some questions for Biden,” Earl Ingram of CivicMedia told ABC News. Ingram, a prominent host of a Wisconsin radio station, interviewed Biden this week in the wake of his debate performance.
Ingram said he was given five questions and ended up asking four of them.
“I didn’t get a chance to ask him all the things I wanted to ask,” he said.
Ingram is the second interviewer who now says they were provided questions by Biden aides to ask the president this week. Earlier today, another local radio host who interviewed Biden this week told CNN she was given questions to ask Biden before the interview.
Curiously, the article omits the comments by Sage Steele, who told Fox News in April that “her Biden interview was entirely ‘scripted’ by network execs: ‘Every single question.’” This despite Steele being a former ESPN host, and both ABC News and ESPN are divisions of The Walt Disney Company.
Oh hey, speaking of ABC News:
Everyone focusing on the White House questions with the radio hosts are asking the wrong questions.
The correct question to ask right now is were George Stephanopoulos's questions presubmitted.
