AND NOW, A WORD FROM OUR SPONSOR: A leading engineer offers his thoughts on the build quality of the 1968 Toyota Corona:
The two door model is really intriguing, but I’m not sure I’d get it in red (IYKWIMAITTYD).
AND NOW, A WORD FROM OUR SPONSOR: A leading engineer offers his thoughts on the build quality of the 1968 Toyota Corona:
The two door model is really intriguing, but I’m not sure I’d get it in red (IYKWIMAITTYD).
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.