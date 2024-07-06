DID POLITICO JUST ADMIT BIDEN IS SELLING ACCESS AND INFLUENCE?

You know, after years of defending Biden for virtually everything, his terrible debate performance truly seems to have broken the dam, and given the media cover to report on what they never would have before, as it appears that they are actively trying to push him to drop out of the race.

Imagine my surprise Saturday morning when I came across an article from Politico that declared “White House visits are a cash cow for Biden.”

The report goes into extraordinary detail about how Joe Biden hosted donors at the White House and got huge donations afterward.

For example, shortly before Christmas last year, four billionaire Democratic donors visited the White House to meet with Biden privately. During this private session, Biden discussed his second-term agenda and answered questions about his campaign and policies.

The day after the meeting, tech entrepreneur Mark Pincus donated the maximum allowed amount of $929,600 to Biden’s fundraising committee, the Biden Victory Fund. Within three weeks, venture capitalist Reid Hoffman contributed $923,000. Former Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson donated nearly half a million dollars two days before the meeting.