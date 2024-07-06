BIDEN IS GABAGOOL:

The Sopranos is a television property of HBO Entertainment, which means either management at HBO signed off on this, or whoever is running their social media account felt comfortable enough with posting this without checking with higher-ups. But the lack of ratio in the comments means it’s not getting all that much pushback from fans, either.

Related: “Hollywood Knew About Biden … and Weinstein … and Louis CK,” Christian Toto writes: “Can Hollywood keep the biggest story of the year, if not the decade, quiet? How many celebrities got serious face time with President Biden, realized his decline was both real and shocking and said nothing? All secrets tumble out eventually, even those hidden by Hollywood.”

(Classical reference in headline.)