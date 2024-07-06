NOW IT CAN BE TOLD: Biden’s Physician Met with Parkinson’s Disease Expert at White House, Visitor Logs Show.

A top Washington D.C. neurologist had a meeting with President Biden’s personal doctor at the White House earlier this year, visitor logs reviewed by The Post show. Dr. Kevin Cannard, a Parkinson’s disease expert at Walter Reed Medical Center, met with Dr. Kevin O’Connor, and two others at the White House residence clinic on Jan. 17, according to the records, which emerge as questions continue to swirl about the 81-year-old president’s mental health in the wake of his debate debacle last week with former President Trump. Dr. John E. Atwood, a cardiologist are Walter Reed, was also in the 5 P.M. meeting, the White House visitor logs show.

The week before their visit, AP was running the headline: President Joe Biden’s record age, 81, is an ‘asset,’ first lady Jill Biden says.

The article’s lede came from her appearance that day on — where else — MSNBC’S Morning Joe, which had its own page devoted to the video of her appearance. Its metatag reads: Jill Biden: Joe’s age is an asset; he’s wise, he has experience.