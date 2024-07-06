OH, THAT LIBERAL FASCISM: New York Liberals Turns Backs on Independence Day, Have Pro-Palestine Parade and Burn U.S. Flags Instead.

Democrats in New York City had a big parade on July fourth… but not for the reasons an American would on that same day. No, the Democrats in New York City had a big pro-Palestine parade so they could burn U.S. flags and advocate for the murder of Jews. You know… as one does if you are a New Yorker. The video of the event began going viral on social media.

WATCH:

This is not a video from the 1938 Kristallnacht in Germany. This is a video from July 4th Independence Day in New York as a terrifying mob march through the streets waving flames in a show of force against Jews. pic.twitter.com/cVc8Xa3Xk3 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 5, 2024

I watched the debut of the fourth season of Babylon Berlin on the MHz Choice channel on Amazon Video earlier this week, which begins in 1930 with (spoiler alert), the show’s star, playing a Berlin police detective infiltrating Hitler’s SA, as they go on a wilding attack on Jews and Jewish-owned businesses. Since the episode was actually shot in 2022, I doubt very much that the show’s producers intended to give a preview of New York in 2024, but sadly, here we are. Or as Seth Mandel tweeted in April, it’s Charlottesvilles all the way down in Joe Biden’s America:

UPDATE: Are Palestinian flags permitted as “flair” among Delta flight attendants?

Hey @Delta – did you add Palestine as a new summer route? Your customers on a Boston to West Palm Beach flight yesterday were perplexed to see your flight attendant adorning a flag of Palestine pin. pic.twitter.com/Ia79COL2ea — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) July 6, 2024

At the beginning of the month, the Jewish Chronicle reported: Heathrow Airport backtracks on Palestinian flag badges. Lawyers said the badges create a ‘hostile environment for Jews.’

Will Delta take a similar stance?