GET YOUR POPCORN READY! Chicago Dem Socialists Vow to Make DNC a ‘Political Disaster’ for Biden.

This writer is getting out of Dodge the week after next, when the RNC descends on Milwaukee. She fully expects chaos, but it will likely pale in comparison to the three-ring circus the DNC in Chicago will be. The DNC is already preparing for this reality and Chicago’s commie mayor, Brandon Johnson, has no intention of helping stop the protests (cause he sympathizes with them).

Read the entire thread.

And make more popcorn.