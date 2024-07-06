DISASTER: Biden Completely Out of Touch With Reality in ABC Interview. “After watching the 23-minute interview, it was obvious that Stephanopoulos was sent out to stab Caesar to death on [pre-recorded] television. There’s no other way to spin it. After the interview, ABC political hacks piled on. Rather than reassuring skittish Democrat operatives (let alone the public) that Biden is fine, it reinforced the narrative that he is too old and feeble to remain as the nominee.”

These answers didn’t help:

Asked if he’s had a full neurological exam since the debate, Biden retorted, “I get a full neurological test every day with me.” It was clearly a scripted line and he repeated it twice more in the interview.

“Have you had the specific cognitive tests?”

“No. No one said I had to,” Biden said.

He tried to offer proof of his wellness by ticking off world leaders he’s spoken to recently but stumbled over names and events.

Shockingly, Stephanopoulos continued to demand answers about Biden’s cognitive condition.

“Watch me. There’s a lot of time left in this campaign,” said the president.

“George, I’m the guy who put NATO together,” he lied. “I’m the guy that shut Putin down,” he lied again.