MICHAEL WALSH: ‘A Tide in the Affairs of Men.’

All of the social changes pushed through by the far left over the past few decades, including expanded abortion, open celebration of exhibitionistic sexual fetishism, decriminalized drug use, weakening national militaries, turning a blind eye to street crime, and the constant propaganda drumbeat of political correctness (as they define it), have finally occasioned a Newtonian reaction, including here in the U.S. Despite their best efforts to criminalize him, Trump is not only leading in the polls but widening his lead as the Biden campaigned has hit a brick wall.

The only question now is whether the Democrats — who are always bleating about “our democracy” — will do the profoundly undemocratic thing and depose Biden in favor of Kamala Harris or Your Name Here after an open convention in August. That Biden already has won enough delegates to claim the nomination matters not one whit to the party that mastered the Torricelli Maneuver in 2002 and whose motto is, “by any means necessary.” Who would be surprised if they junk “their democracy”? If you’re looking for a historical parallel, we’re nearing the moment politically when, with the aged emperor Tiberius nearing his end, his successor Caligula was reaching for a handy pillow.