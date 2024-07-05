YOU REALLY NEED TO UNDERSTAND WHAT WE’RE UP AGAINST:

A meme floating around Facebook actually prompted this story.

In an October 1903 article, the New York Times predicted it would take “one to ten million years” for man to develop a working “flying machine.”

We all know how that turned out. Sixty-nine days later, on Dec. 17, 1903, Orville and Wilbur Wright made their historic first successful flight in the heavier-than-air Wright Flyer in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina.

The New York Times was wrong then, and they continue to be wrong about many important things. One of the most dangerous in recent years was the Russia collusion story, for which they were awarded a Nobel Prize. For months before the 2016 election, the Times shouted Russia, Russia, Russia! from the rooftops, even after it became clear that the story was a psyops pushed by Hillary Clinton’s campaign. That was the real “election interference,” not the nonsense the Times was pushing.

There were also the myriad conspiracy theories: Hunter’s laptop was fake, Trump told people to inject bleach into their lungs and suggested they take horse pills, and conservatives (especially the scary Christian ones) are the biggest threat to democracy anyone has ever seen.

More recently, the Times, desperate to protect Joe Biden, claimed that videos showing him to be frail and confused are “cheap fakes.”