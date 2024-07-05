HOW IT STARTED: This Is Biden’s LBJ Moment.

—Robert Reich, Newsweek, March 8th, 2021.

How It’s Going: Sen. Mark Warner seeks to assemble group of Democratic senators to ask Biden to exit race.

Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) is attempting to assemble a group of Democratic senators to ask Joe Biden to exit the presidential race, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort.

Warner is telling Democratic senators that Biden can no longer remain in the election in the wake of his faltering debate performance, according to the people familiar with private conversations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak freely. The Virginia senator has told others that he is deeply concerned Biden is not able to run a campaign that could beat former president Donald Trump.