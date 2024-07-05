WHO’S IN CHARGE HERE, ANYWAY? ‘The President Has Lost All Independence.’ “Have readers ever heard of Annie Tomasini, Anthony Bernal, or Ashley Williams? I’ve worked in politics for over 20 years now, and only Williams’ name seems vaguely familiar. Only Bernal’s name comes up in our archives, once almost exactly two years ago and only as brief mention in someone else’s statement. Presidents hire aides to help and support their work, but those aides are supposed to work for the president, not run him.”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Flashback: Who’s our real president? Joe Biden — or the staffers who keep walking back his comments?