THE NEEDS OF THE PARTY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE:

Joe Scarborough, a few months ago: Biden is better than he’s ever been.

Joe Scarborough, post-debate: Thank God it’s June, we have time to replace him. This is the last chance.

Joe Scarborough, now: Everyone slow down, it’s only July. There is plenty of time.

