AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Democrats Confused By Parades Where Everyone Wears Clothes And Doesn’t Swing Sex Toys Around https://t.co/Bgw84AjJFM pic.twitter.com/Owc2JmaFz6
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 4, 2024
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Democrats Confused By Parades Where Everyone Wears Clothes And Doesn’t Swing Sex Toys Around https://t.co/Bgw84AjJFM pic.twitter.com/Owc2JmaFz6
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 4, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.